ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 47,390 as 2,829 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty three corona patients, 37 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and six out of hospitals died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 286 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, out of 1,758 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 40,369 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,072 in Sindh, 17,771 in Punjab, 5,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,699 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 603 in Balochistan, 324 in GB, and 760 in AJK.

Around 339,810 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 395,185 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,682, Balochistan 17,101, GB 4,637, ICT 29,782, KP 46,877, Punjab 118,511 and Sindh 171,595.

About 7,985 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,911 Sindh among 10 of them died in hospitals and four out of hospitals on Saturday, 2,979 in Punjab 17 of them died in hospitals and two out of hospitals on Saturday, 1,359 in KP four of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 309 in ICT among two of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 166 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Saturday, 97 in GB one of them died in hospital on Friday and 164 in AJK three of them died in hospitals on Saturday.

A total of 5,475,508 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 614 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,682 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.