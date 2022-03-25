27th March public gathering to be last nail in coffin of so-called democrats: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that public gathering of 27th March would be last nail in the coffin of so called democrats who wanted to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan with the help of deserters who had sold out their conscience just for petty financial interest.

Addressing a public gathering in D-Type here, he said today’s public gathering was a clear proof that Prime Minister Imran Khan was still popular among the masses as he was in 2018 when he made a clean sweep from this city.

“It is a clear message for deserters who were resorting to fake propaganda against Prime Minister Imran Khan that he has lost public popularity,” he said and added that Raja Riaz got only 17,000 votes in 2013 elections but in 2018 on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf he bagged lakhs of votes on this seat.

He said that people voted him only because of Imran Khan. He said that PM Imran Khan had got 17 million votes in 2018 elections and people would not allow traitors like Raja Riaz to sell out their mandate to the vested interest. He said that conscious of deserters was awaken only due to financial interest and during next elections they would be completely ousted from the political arena.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had very graciously allowed the deserters a chance to return back otherwise, they had to face the music.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had represented 1.5 billion Muslims in the United Nations and a resolution was adopted against Islamophobia. It was an unprecedented achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan which previous rulers including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari could not achieve despite of enjoying powers for many decades.

He criticized Shahbaz Sharif who said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had angered America by saying Absolutely Not. “Our foreign policy is in best interest of Pakistan and Shahbaz has no right to comment on it because he has to give details of 14 accounts used for money laundering,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular leader who launched health card scheme which enabled every individual to get medical treatment from hospital of their own choice with financial resources up to Rs 1 million. Similarly, he had also distributed houses of 3, 5 and 7 marlas among the shelterless people who could not dream of their own house.

He said that banks had disbursed Rs 60 billion so far under Naya Pakistan Housing scheme. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to forge unity among Muslim Ummah at the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Similarly, he (PM) had been acknowledged by the world leaders because of his environmental-friendly initiative of 10 billion tree tsunami program, he added.

He said that the deserters had no right to represent the people after parting ways with PM Imran Khan. People would stop them from betraying the party and they must be disqualified to plug the horse trading once for all, he added.

Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid, MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and Mian Waris Aziz were also present on the occasion.