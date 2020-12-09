Pakistan Navy is today celebrating the “HANGOR Day” – reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy’s Submarine Hangor during the 1971 war.

The Navy has released a special documentary released to mark the day and to pay tribute to highlight the success of PNS /M HANGOR which sank Indian Naval Ship (INS) KHUKRI and crippled another INS KIRPAN during the 1971 war.

It was the only kill by any conventional submarine since World War-II. It was in 1982 that HMS Conqueror of the Royal Navy sank the General Belgrano of the Argentine Navy.

In recognition of heroic act, crew of Hangor was decorated with four Sitara-e-Jurrat, six Tamgha-e-Jurrat and 16 lmtiazi Asnad.

“A symbol of bravery & resilience, PN Submarine Force is Alhamdulillah strong & determined to always strike at the enemy,” a tweet from the Pakistan Navy said.