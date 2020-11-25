Punjab playing comprehensive role in Balochistan development: Buzdar

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjabgovernment was playing a comprehensive role in the development of

Balochistan as a goodwill gesture.

Usman Buzdar said that the development of Balochistan along with

the progress of Punjab was equally important that was why Punjab

government had started various development projects in Balochistan.

He was talking to a delegation led by Balochistan Finance Minister

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Minister Industries Haji Muhammad Khan

Toor Utman Khel at CM’s Office, on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the quota for female students from Balochistan

had been increased in eight women universities of Punjab and 360 seats

had been reserved for female Balochi students.

Two seats would be reservedin all degree programmes in all women universities of Punjab for Balochi students.

He said that setting up of Punjab House in Gwadar and a centre for the devotees

in Taftan was a symbol of brotherhood by Punjab government. A technical college

was being established in Kharan, similarly, a branch of Bank of Punjab and

Rescue-1122 Center was being established in Musa Khel besides providing

transport and other facilities for the college, he added. A hospital was also

being set up in Turbat.

Usman Buzdar further maintained that he always found love and respect

whenever he visited Balochistan and Punjab would continue to play its

role of an elder brother.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for his exemplary initiatives

taken for the welfare and betterment of the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi lauded the spirit

of Punjab Chief Minister for working together for the strengthening,

development and progress of Pakistan.

He said that Usman Buzdar had played a commendable role for bridging

the gap between Punjab and Balochistan.

Minister Industries Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel

appreciated the services of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for promoting

provincial harmony. He said that Usman Buzdar had played the role of

an elder brother in the true sense.