2,639 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Nov 21 (APP): The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally had reached 2,639 positive cases with the arrival of five more patients during the last 24 hours. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Tuesday said that three patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area and one of each from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Potohar rural area.

He informed that 2,620 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 31 patients were admitted to the district’s health facilities of which 17 were positive cases.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 4,471 FIRs, sealed 645 premises, issued tickets to 1,405 and a fine of Rs 130,93,804 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

During the last week’s indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 7,513 houses and larvae were detected at 134 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at nine spots while inspecting 4,380 places.