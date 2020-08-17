243 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 17 (APP): Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 6699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 243 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

He said 9 patients lost their battle against COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The CM expressed these views in his statement issued on Monday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

The chief minister said, a total of 898229 tests had been conducted in the province so far for the coronavirus of which the virus had been confirmed in 126425 persons.

He said 277 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 119849. The recovery rate in Sindh had reached 91 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 4245 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 3844 patients were at home while 7 at isolation centers and 394 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said that the condition of 247 patients was serious while 34 patients were on ventilator.

He said that out of 243 new cases in Sindh, 102 cases are from Karachi

He said that 14 new cases are reported in Jamshoro, 9 each in Sujawal and Tando Allahyar and 7 in Mirpurkhas and 6 each in Dadu, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Murad Ali Shah said that 5 cases were reported each from Qambar, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot while 4 in Matiari, 3 in Khairpur, Larkana 2 and 1 in Ghotki.