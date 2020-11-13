2,304 new Coronavirus cases reported; 37 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 23,641 as 2,304 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirty Seven corona patients, 32 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, while 195 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,856 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 36,923 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,599 in Sindh, 12,038 in Punjab, 3,487 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,187 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 746 in Balochistan, 329 in GB, and 537 in AJK.

Around 321,563 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 352,296 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,139, Balochistan 16,274, GB 4,416, ICT 23,122, KP 41,472, Punjab 108,822 and Sindh 153,051.

About 7,092 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,718 Sindh among 12 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Thursday, 2,455 in Punjab 14 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Thursday, 1,303 in KP one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 250 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Thursday, 155 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 93 in GB and 118 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 4,847,105 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 736 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,405 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.