ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that around 21,000 non-resident Pakistanis opened Roshan Digital Account remotely and sent $24 million with the number still growing.

“Glad to see Overseas Pakistanis taking advantage of Roshan Digital Account initiative of State Bank of Pakistan.

To date more than 21 thousand digital accounts have been opened remotely & $24 mln received,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Glad to see Overseas Pakistanis taking advantage of #RoshanDigitalAccount initiative of State Bank of Pakistan. To date more than 21 thousand digital accounts have been opened remotely & $24 mn received. Number of accounts & amounts are growing everyday. https://t.co/sEe2wiOYrG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2020

He said the number of accounts and amounts were growing everyday.

Roshan Digital Account is an opportunity for overseas Pakistanis allowing them to remotely open an account in Pakistan through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to those seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.