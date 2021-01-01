2021 to be welcomed with new determination: Dr Firdous
ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the new year 2021 had been welcomed with new devotion and determination for development of the country.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the special assistant prayed that the new year would prove a lucky for Pakistanis, a private news channel reported.

She expressed hope for early elimination of coronavirus pandemic and environmental pollution from the world in this year.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the war against those who have put the country on the brink of disaster would remain continue.

