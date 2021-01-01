2021 to be welcomed with new determination: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the new year 2021 had been welcomed with new devotion and determination for development of the country.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the special assistant prayed that the new year would prove a lucky for Pakistanis, a private news channel reported.

وطنِ عزیز کو ترقی و خوشحالی کی نئی منازل سے ہمکنار کرنے کے عزم صمیم کے ساتھ سالِ نو کو خوش آمدید کہتے ہیں۔ امید ہے 2021 پاکستان اور دنیا بھر کے لوگوں کیلئے خوش قسمت، کورونا جیسی وبا کے خاتمے اور عالمی امن کیلئے خوشگوار ثابت ہوگا۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 1, 2021

She expressed hope for early elimination of coronavirus pandemic and environmental pollution from the world in this year.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the war against those who have put the country on the brink of disaster would remain continue.