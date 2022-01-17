1st salary, funds transferred to Sri Lakan manager widow’s account: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that first salary of $ 1667 committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years has been transferred to the account of widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Khumara in Sri Lanka.

Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/vde6IeXJVY — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 17, 2022

The Prime Minister of Pakistan announced payment of the salary and funds to the widow of deceased, he tweeted.

He said funds of $ 100,000 have also been transferred to the account of the widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager.