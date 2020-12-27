ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday reached 39,329 with 1,853 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,643 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Eight corona patients, 53 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Five in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 58 deaths during last 24 hours 33 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 314 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 54 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 31 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 33 percent, Rawalpindi 32 percent, Peshawar65 percent and Multan 37 percent.

Some 33,270 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,040 in Sindh, 13,176 in Punjab, 4,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,571 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 182 in Balochistan, 336 in GB, and 208 in AJK.