184 GB schools being solarised to supply uninterrupted power, materialize tech revolution: Wani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): Around 184 educational institutions are being solarised in Gilgit Baltistan as part of the efforts to materialize the vision of bringing about a technological revolution in the region, said GB Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

Talking to APP, the chief secretary said as the GB had made a great stride towards digitization of educational institutions, the provision of uninterrupted power supply was inevitable to achieve the objective.

“While we have made a great stride towards digitization of our educational institutions, it would all be futile if there is no electricity to power the digital skeleton in these schools. We do realise it, and for the very purpose we are solarising 184 educational hubs around the region,” he informed.

Wani said the solarised schools would not only be provided with solar backup but also have an additional battery backup to cope with even the worst power outages.

The chief secretary, who is putting in unprecedented efforts to bring about a change in the mountainous region by uplifting the people’s living standard and equipping the youth with modern technological tools, has led to the establishment of a software technology park in Skardu, after Gilgit.

“Every generation needs a new revolution and here in Gilgit Baltistan, we believe in the technology revolution. In this regard, an IT Park in Skardu after Gilgit has been established by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan with the help of the Special Communication Organisation,” the chief secretary said.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, he said GB’s landscape would be altered to bring it at par with the smart cities of the developed world and its economic base would be expanded through technological advancement.

Moreover, he said the facilities like uninterrupted power supply and highspeed broadband were being provided to various start-ups located in its vicinity which would encourage the youth to seek new avenues of employment and broaden the region’s workforce base.

In order to exploit the bright talent in higher education, the chief secretary, who is also the Chairperson of Karakoram Cooperative Bank Limited, has come up with ‘Taleem Finance’ scheme.

Under the scheme, the students from Gilgit Baltistan securing admission in the top 15 universities of Pakistan would be provided with a 100 percent loan covering all the fees and stipends associated with their higher education program. The loan would be recovered after five years of the completion of their studies, Wani explained.

He said the GB had already extended the loan facility to a young girl who secured admission at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) enabling her to fulfill the dream of growth and development.