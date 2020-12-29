ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday reached 39,599 with 1,776 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,602 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Sixty Three corona patients, 54 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 63 deaths during last 24 hours 31 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 305 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, ICT 40 percent, Peshawar 32 percent and Lahore 32 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 33 percent, Rawalpindi 31 percent, Peshawar 64 percent and Multan 40 percent.

Some 30,666 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,320 in Sindh, 12,574 in Punjab, 4,219 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,840 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 219 in Balochistan, 245 in GB, and 249 in AJK.

Around 425,494 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 475,085 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,235, Balochistan 18,099, GB 4,853, ICT 37,390, KP 57,746, Punjab 136,669 and Sindh 212,093.

About 9,992 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,502 perished in Sindh among 11 of them died in hospital on Monday. Seven of them died in hospital and Four out of the hospital.

3,959 in Punjab had died with 38 deaths in past 24 hours. 34 of them died in hospital and Four out of hospital on Monday. 1,617 in KP where Eight of them died in hospital on Monday, 412 in ICT among Five of them in hospital on Monday, 182 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 219 in AJK where One of them died in hospital on Monday.

A total of 6,619,983 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,756 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.