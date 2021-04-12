16 fatalities. 2,021 new virus cases in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):As many as 2,021 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday while the pandemic claimed 16 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,988 in the province.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 250,459.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,206 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 21 in Kasur, 20 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 134 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock,17 in Jehlum, 2 in Chakwal, 34 in Gujranwala,16 in Mandi Bahauddin, 2 in Narowal, 3 in Hafizabad,18 in Sialkot, 12 in Gujrat, 160 in Faisalabad,18 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Chiniot, 45 in Jhang,

39 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar, 65 in Multan,13 in Vehari, 7 in Khanewal, 11 in Lodharan, 8 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 9 in Layyah, 5 in Rajanpur, 49 in Rahimyar Khan, 40 in Bahawalpur,12 Bahawalnagar, 3 in Okara, 3 in Pakpattan and 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,071,854 tests for COVID-19 so far while 203,960 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.