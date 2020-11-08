ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded as 17,804 with 1,436 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

25 corona patients lost their life on Saturday due to the deadly virus among which 24 were under treatment in hospitals and one was out of hospital, said the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 148 ventilators occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,854 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 32,350 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,995 in Sindh, 10,802 in Punjab, 4,008 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,290 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 423 in Balochistan, 417 in GB, and 415 in AJK.

Around 318,417 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 343,189 cases were detected so far, including 4,703 from AJK, 16, 055 from Balochistan, GB 4,358, ICT 21,557, KP 40,397, Punjab 106,577 and Sindh 149,542.

About 6,968 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,679 from Sindh among 12 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 2,407 in Punjab seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 1,288 in KP, 238 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 154 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Saturday, 93 in GB and 109 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Saturday due to COVID-19.

A total of 4,676,263 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,067 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.