ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Another 130 Pakistani Hindus returned to Pakistan from India Thursday having shattered their dream of starting a new life there, which instead turned out to be a nightmare for them.

The Hindus returned to their homeland getting disappointed by the behaviour of the Indian government and their stay in India became more troublesome due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to sources in Immigration Department, some of the returned Hindus had visited India to see their relatives but majority of them, hailing from Interior Sindh, went there for permanent stay.

However, they opted to be back to Pakistan owing to bad behaviour of the Indian government as they had to even bear more difficulties during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pakistan’s High Commission in India is making efforts to bring back the citizens to the country.

The returned citizens termed their stay in India as a “nightmare” and expressed their pleasure over their return.