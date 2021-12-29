12,000 youth trained in KPK under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Programme: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,000 youths have been trained in skills.

The minister tweeted a video of Kamyab Jawan Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Programme not only makes it easier for young people to do business but also increases employment opportunities, said a press release.

He said that so far, loans worth Rs 34 billion have been approved for more than 23,000 businesses across the country.

He said that approval of loans worth Rs. 2 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has significantly boosted business activities in the province.

He said that a total of Rs 2.6 billion has been spent so far to make the youth skilled and prosperous through Kamyab Jawan program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mujahid Santori, a young man from Parachinar, got a loan and expanded his business of repairing and buying and selling motorcycles. He highly praised Kamyab Jawan program initiative.

Local college students can come to his workshop for learning free skills in the mechanical field. With the help of loan, we have got facilities, spare parts have come more.

The Kamyab Jawan programme loan scheme has boosted business across the country.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kamyab Jawan Programme is a revolutionary project aiming to empower youth of the country, which is being implemented successfully.