10 periodical reports of various standing committees presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Ten periodical reports were presented of various standing committees of certain time frame in the National Assembly (NA) on Monday.

The NA bodies on science and technology, parliamentary affairs, maritime affairs, energy (Power Division) and energy (Petroleum Division) presented periodical reports for the period from 1st January, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, as required by the rule 234-A of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007.

Moreover, the NA bodies on public accounts (Public Accounts Committee), religious affairs and interfaith harmony and national food security and research presented periodical reports for the period from 1st July, 2020 to 31st December, 2020, under the same rules and regulations.

However, the NA bodies on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Kashmir presented periodical reports for the period from 1st January, 2020 to 31st December, 2020, as required by rule 234-A of the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007.

It should be noted that NA Standing Committee on Science and Technology Chairman Sajid Mehdi presented its committee’s report while NA Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chairman Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk presented reports on behalf of the chairmen of rest of the committees in the NA.

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi laid annual report of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), for the year 2020-21, before the house, as required by Clause (4) of Article 153 of the Constitution

He also on behalf of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq laid the annual report on Universal Service and Research and Development Fund of the Federal Government for the year 2020-21, before the house as required by Section 33-A and 33-E of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996.