1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be purchased from a Chinese company: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Techology, Chaudhry Fawad

Hussain Thursday said the cabinet committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million

doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinoform.

The purchased vaccine doses will be provided free of cost to the front line workers in the first quarter of 2021, the federal minister said in a tweet.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the private sector is allowed to import any internationally approved vaccine on its own.

The decision was taken in the second meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee

constituted as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.