Water shortage needs to be addressed on priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 29(APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the issue of water scarcity in the country was very important and needed to be addressed on priority.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, who briefed him about the Water Commission Report and the ongoing judicial reforms.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Justice (retd) Shahid Karim regarding the Water Commission Report and the performance of the team headed by Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi in compiling the report.

He said through judicial reforms, the government was working on delivery of speedy justice to common man.

He said the government was committed to making the judicial system more efficient.

Imran Khan said the government would extend all possible cooperation and resources to the judiciary in removing the hurdles in making their system more effective.

The Attorney General briefed the prime minister on various judicial matters, the ongoing judicial reforms and the ‘Water Commission Report’.