Troika Plus an important forum to faciliate Afghan peace process: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The Foreign Office Spoeksperson on Friday said Pakistan was looking forward to the Troika Plus meeting in Doha, to faciliate the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan considers Troika Plus an important forum to facilitate the Afghan peace process,” Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to media queries.

The FO Spokesperson said the meeting would review the current situation in Afghanistan, adding that the country had been participating in the format regularly.

“Pakistan will continue to support efforts to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.