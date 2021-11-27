Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Datta Khel

RAWALPINDI, Nov 27 (APP):Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

The two martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Rehman, age 27 years, resident of Chitral and Lance Naik Arif, age 22 years, resident of Tank , who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The security forces were carrying out search of the area to eliminate any terrorists found, it added.