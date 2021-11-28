PM to inaugurate ‘Green Line’ modern bus system in next two weeks: Asad Umar

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the first modern Green Line bus system in next two weeks in Karachi.

He said that the work on Green Line project would be completed in 10 to 12 days.

While addressing the PTI District Central Karachi Workers Convention -2021 at Hyderi Market area of the city on Sunday, he said that they rejected the Sindh’s local government system, which was against the people.

Asad Umar invited the stakeholders of the city to join a campaign against the provincial local government (LG) system.

He said that the new census would be carried out with the help of digital system, proper and transparent methods.

The Minister said that the previous governments were used to hold the LG elections after a gap of 17 to 19 years, but now those would be conducted after every five years.

He said that the PTI Captain Imran Khan chose the President of Pakistan and Governor of Sindh from Karachi and gave two important ministries to the city.

Asad Umar said that the education, health, transport system etc would be under the control of Mayor of Islamabad according to the new LG system but the situation in the Sindh province was contrary.

PTI’s Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee while congratulating the organizers of the workers convention said that some elements were propagating against the federal government.

He said that the PTI-led federal government had many people friendly programmes and it was providing relief to the deserving people through Ehsaas programme and health card.

He on the occasion condemned the alleged murder of PTI leader Sakhawat Rajput took place a few days ago in Qambar-Shahdadkot area of the Sindh province.

On the occasion, other PTI leaders also addressed the convention.