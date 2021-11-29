New technology to help identify, remove ‘ghost employees’ from Railway: Swati

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday said the newly introduced technology would help identify and remove ‘ghost employees’ from the Railway departments.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, the minister said strict disciplinary action would be taken against ghost employees, if found in any department.

Under the MoU, signed between Pakistan Railways (PR) and Akhuwat Islamic Micro Finance, monetary assistance would be provided to railway employees for different purposes like construction of homes and children’s education.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Secretary Railways Habib ur Rehman Gilani, Chairman Akhuwat Micro Finance Dr Amjad Saqib and senior officials of the departments concerned.

As per the MoU, Azam Swati said the employees of Pakistan Railways (PR) would get interest free loan to build their houses, adding the government would do its level best to facilitate labour community in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“All the facilities will be provided to the employees of Pakistan Railways who put their maximum efforts to make the department into profitable entity,” the minister added.

Under this programme, he said initially the interest free loan for as many as seven labourers of PR had been approved.

The minister termed it a historic achievement for the employees and officers of PR, and vowed to continue working day and night for betterment of the railways.

Azam said that over 100 trains were running on old track of the entire network of PR due to the hardworking employees and the ministry was doing its level best for the welfare of the employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib said his organization would also provide the loan facility to Railways Police and Porters (Collies) in collaboration with the ministry.

“Every Pakistan Railways employee will be given interest free loan to build his own house under this programme,” Dr Amjad added.

Dr Amjad said that around 17,000 homes have been built under the Prime Minister’s low-cost housing programme so far and the loan recovery from beneficiaries remained 100 percent.

He said it was the first-ever interest free loan facility being given to PRs’ employees, at the government level and the Akhuwat has also established a university to impart higher education free of cost.

He said the PRs’ employees could enroll their children in this university, adding that the Akhuwat had assured its full support for the betterment of low-income people.