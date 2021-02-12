Strong quake Friday night jolted Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and other areas, forcing people to scramble out of their homes.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department estimated it to be a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, however, according to estimates in India, it was 6.1.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the Magnitude was
5.9, location 38.132°N 73.569°E± 5.6 km, Depth 91.6 km± 4.3 and Time
According to EMSC, an independent Scientific Organization the strong earthquake jolts has jolted Tajikistan. Initial estimates place it at 5.7 on the Richter scale.
Strong #earthquake (#землетрясение, #زلزله) shakes Tajikistan 9 min ago. Map of eyewitnesses' felt reports: pic.twitter.com/Jbuxohlmgo
— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 12, 2021
Images posted on social media accounts families out in the cold as they left their houses in panic in Srinagar, Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.