Strong quake Friday night jolted Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and other areas, forcing people to scramble out of their homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department estimated it to be a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, however, according to estimates in India, it was 6.1.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the Magnitude was

5.9, location 38.132°N 73.569°E± 5.6 km, Depth 91.6 km± 4.3 and Time 2021-02-12 17:01:34.628 UTC.

According to EMSC, an independent Scientific Organization the strong earthquake jolts has jolted Tajikistan. Initial estimates place it at 5.7 on the Richter scale.

Images posted on social media accounts families out in the cold as they left their houses in panic in Srinagar, Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.