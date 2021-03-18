Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday hand over keys of 1008 flats and 500 low-cost housing units for daily wage earners and labourers, as part of his initiative of shelter for all, under the Naya Pakistan Housing.

Constructed in Zone V of the Federal Capital and around 15 minutes drive from the Islamabad Expressway, the units will provide decent living for small families in multi-storey housing units, with electricity, natural gas and water supply.

The housing units have been constructed under the Workers Welfare Fund and the Naya Pakistan Housing has provided a subsidy of Rs 300,000 for each unit.

The Labour Complex, once completed will straddle over an area of 2560 kanals of prime land huddled between the posh Naval Anchorage and Gulberg Greens.

The project has been completed under the Workers Welfare Fund by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. Around 3000 workers had got themselves registered, and 1500 of them were lucky enough to get 1500 houses noand flats in the first phase. The workers got the houses through easy installments on soft terms.

It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the Labour class has been able to get a house of their own on. Under the project widows and the disabled would also be provided housing units on very soft terms. The project would provide. Houses and flats to people with an annual income of less than Rs 500,000.

The project was initially launched some 25 years back, but remained stalled due to lack of interest of the previous governments. With the personal interest of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfi Bukhari, the project was made part of the Naya Pakistan Housing and was finally saw the light of the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan later laid the foundation stone for the next phase of 1500 more flats.