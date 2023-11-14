President urges foreign investors to benefit from Pakistan’s improved business climate

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors and urged them to explore the country’s diverse sectors, particularly information technology.

Talking to a visiting delegation of Oxford Alumni, President Alvi said the foreign investors and companies could benefit from Pakistan’s improved business climate. The visiting delegation led by Haseeb Ahmad comprised the Oxford graduates from different geographical and business backgrounds.

The president said Pakistan was focused to improve its economy and was making efforts to enhance exports and explore new markets for its products.

He stated that Pakistan offered an investment-friendly climate and had improved its ease of doing business ranking in recent years.

The president informed the delegation that Pakistan had established the Special Investment Facilitation Council to facilitate and encourage foreign investment in Pakistan and provide a one-window facility to the investors.

He remarked that foreign investors should invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Special Technology Zones (STZs) and benefit from tax incentives offered by the government.

Highlighting Pakistan’s trained human resources, the president said that 3.5 million trainings had been imparted since 2018 under the Prime Minister’s Digital Skills Training Program ‘DigiSkills’ in the field of IT to equip youth and women with the latest IT skills.

He said Pakistan was focused on increasing the number of quality and skilled graduates, particularly in IT, besides increasing the quantum of online education.