Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation-stone of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Sargodha district today.

A total of 1,175 houses measuring three marlas each will be constructed at six places in Sargodha district.

The Punjab government will provide land and other facilities for the project.

The construction work will be carried out by the Frontier Works Organization.

Bank of Punjab will take charge of the mortgage facility which will enable the deserving people to pay the total price of the house in easy installments.

For the allotment of houses in this project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will allot houses to the deserving people through ballot.

Around 33,528 applications have been received by the government.