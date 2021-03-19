MALAKAND, March 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce the travel time.
The Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Syed accompanied the Prime Minister.
On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.
Briefing the Prime Minister, the DG FWO said the 80-km-long Swat motorway had seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.
The DG FWO presented a 3-D model of Swat motorway to the Prime Minister.
The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government has successfully constructed Pakistan’s first provincial motorway from own resources.
Swat Motorway has reduced journey time for commuters especially tourists and traders from over 3 hours to 45 minutes.