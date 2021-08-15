Pakistan urges Afghan leaders to work together to address evolving situation, craft a way forward

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday said urged the Afghan leaders to work together to address the evolving situation and craft a way forward for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We continue to closely follow the developments in the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan”, Foreign Office said in a statement her on Sunday night.

“We believe it is imperative that the Afghan leaders work together to address the evolving situation and craft a way forward for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan”, it added.

“Pakistan has consistently emphasized that a political solution is indispensible. Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in promoting this goal”, the statement said.

“In our view, achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and bringing an end to the four-decades long conflict is a shared responsibility of the international community.”

“We hope that our collective efforts will help bring lasting peace, progress and prosperity to Afghanistan”, the statement concluded.

Islamabad 15 August 2021