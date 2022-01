ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): A 25 member delegation of the Oman Chamber of Commerce led by Chairman Engr. Redha Al-Saleh called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Pakistan’s focus was on geoeconomics and reaffirmed commitment to forge deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation with Oman.

