ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Pakistan and China have emerged as ‘all-weather strategic’ partners over the last seven decades, with their top diplomats cherishing a more close cooperation in future.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong at a cake-cutting ceremony held here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed commitment to closely work together to solidify the time-tested relationship between their countries.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the resolve to further consolidate the multi-faceted ties between Pakistan and China, saying that strategic vision on both sides would continue to nurture the relationship in the decades to come.

Commemorating 70 yrs of 🇵🇰🇨🇳 diplomatic relations, 🇵🇰FS Sohail Mahmood & 🇨🇳@AmbNong cut a 🎂@ForeignOfficePk. 🇵🇰🇨🇳diplomats attended the ceremony & celebrated vibrancy of ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.’ #Celebrating7Decades of 🇵🇰🇨🇳 relations#PakChinaFriendship pic.twitter.com/qUMzE5ELd7 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 21, 2021

On the occasion, the diplomatic community from both sides joined to celebrate the 70 years of establishment of ties between Pakistan and China and the vibrancy of their relationship.

Ambassador Nong Rong in a tweet expressed pleasure to join Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and colleagues from MoFA at the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China ties. He also showed desire to “work closely together for more fruitful cooperation”.

Glad to had a cake cutting ceremony with Foreign Secretary H.E. Sohail Mahmood & colleagues from MOFA to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. Let’s work closely together for more fruitful cooperation. @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/A30QhFU0O7 — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) May 22, 2021

“Glad to had a cake-cutting ceremony with Foreign Secretary H.E. Sohail Mahmood & colleagues from MOFA to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. Let’s work closely together for more fruitful cooperation,” he said.