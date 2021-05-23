ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the PML-N’s absconding leader Nawaz Sharif made no statement on Israeli aggression against Palestine as he [Nawaz] had billions of rupees properties abroad.

“The reason for this silence is his [Nawaz] assets worth billions of rupees abroad,” he said in a tweet.

Fawad said Nawaz Sharif had been expressing his views on each and every issue, and never missed any opportunity to criticize the government.

But on the Israeli aggression, oppression, violence and tyrannical attitude towards Palestine, the minister said, neither Nawaz Sharif nor his daughter and son-in-law made any statement.