ISLAMABAD, March 6 (APP): The Speaker of National Assembly on Saturday formally informed President Dr Arif Alvi about the results of confidence motion in the House, where Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the majority votes.

Speaker Asad Qaiser in a letter addressed to President Alvi wrote that “Prime Minister Imran Khan had obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly”.

The Speaker further said that the Prime Minister “commands the majority of the members of National Assembly (178 members) as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.