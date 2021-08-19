Legacy of Hazrat Imam Hussain embodies principles of bravery, determination: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the legacy of Hazrat Imam Hussain is an inspiration for all, embodying the principles of bravery and resistance against tyranny.

“The legacy of Imam Hussain Ibn e Ali (R.A) is one that embodies great bravery, determination and grace in the face of tyranny,” he said in a tweet.

Qureshi prayed that may the courage and character of Hazrat Imam Hussain be a beacon for all during challenges.

“May his life continue to serve as an example to us all to meet every challenge with the same depth of character, fortitude and courage,” he said.