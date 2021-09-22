Int’l community must engage with Afghanistan, offer urgent humanitarian assistance: Foreign Secy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said the international community must engage with Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis to ensure stability of the country.

The foreign secretary expressed these views as he received Special Envoys and Representatives of China, Russia and Pakistan on Afghanistan including Ambassadors Yue Xiaoyong, Zamir Kabulov and Mohammad Sadiq, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest political and economic situation in Afghanistan.

​The foreign secretary, appreciating the visit of Special Envoys to Kabul, highlighted the importance of close coordination to promote the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that the government in Afghanistan would continue to take steps leading to lasting stability.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood emphasised that Afghanistan’s present economic indicators were a matter of concern. There was apprehension of economic meltdown which could result in new wave of refugee influx in the neighbouring countries, he added.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its efforts to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity.