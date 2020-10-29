TANDO ALLAHYAR, Oct 29 (APP): There was a very warm welcome for 42 Pakistani Hindus who returned to Pakistan from India in Tando Allahyar after being disappointed by witnessing worse living conditions.

These Hindu families, believing a better life in India had moved to India but returned due to what they said were the worst living and economic conditions, equally worse treatment by the Indian government and the extremely poor conditions of the camps, where they were made to stay.

The returning Hindu Pakistanis said they had gone for yatra, then they got stuck due to the Covid19 pandemic and then sought assistance from the Pakistan High Commission to help them return back.

Sindh is our home and we are very happy to return, they said. They also urged other community members to stay in Pakistan or else they would regret making a decision to migrate, as India offered them no hope.

The district administration and the local Hindu community held a special ceremony to honour those who decided to return and wished them well.