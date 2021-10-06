FM reiterates Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for self-determination.

The foreign minister received Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi who called on him.

The foreign minister said recently, Pakistan had unveiled a dossier containing irrefutable evidences of the Indian occupation forces’ continuing oppression and war crimes in the IIOJK.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue raising voice at all the world fora against the Indian aggression and oppression in the held valley.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in Azad Kashmir and its development.

Parliamentary secretary Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi and central deputy secretary information PTI Tauseef Abbasi were also present during the meeting.

AJK prime minister apprised the foreign minister of the future strategy regarding development and progress of AJK.

He said the AJK government was committed to resolve issues of the people on priority basis, besides highlighting at the global stage, the ordeals of the oppressed Kashmiris, bracing inhuman cruelties of the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.