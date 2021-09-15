FM, Bahraini counterpart discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties in telephonic coversation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday received a telephone call from Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the call, the two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and also discussed a number of issues of bilateral importance.

The Foreign Minister underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

In this perspective, he called for international solidarity with the Afghan people, both in terms of financial and political support.

Taking stock of the extraordinary situation emerging out of the recent developments in Afghanistan, he emphasized the need to meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and extend development assistance.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the Bahraini Foreign Minister about continued humanitarian support by Pakistan in several ways, including by establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the delivery of relief goods.

In the bilateral context, the two Foreign Ministers discussed various dimensions of Pakistan-Bahrain relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues of common interest.