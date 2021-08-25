FM arrives in Uzbekistan to discuss evolving Afghan situation

TASHKENT (Uzbekistan), Aug 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in the Uzbek capital on the second leg of his four-nation tour aimed at exchanging views with the leadership on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Furkat Salidikov received Foreign Minister Qureshi at the Tashkent International Airport. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani and senior embassy officials were present.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will meet his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov and also call on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The meetings will focus on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, promotion of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister’s visit is part of a the government’s efforts to work out a coherent and coordinated strategy with regional countries to address the situation in Afghanistan.