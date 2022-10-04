Sultan seeks Kashmiri expatriates’ vital role in promoting Kashmir cause

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday emphasized that overseas Kashmiri and Pakistani communities settled in the abroad could play a vital role to sensitize the world community about the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The president said this while addressing the reception held in his honour by the Kashmiri community at a hotel in Brooklyn in US City of New York, said a message received here.

The reception was attended and addressed by Qazi Mushtaq, Chaudhry Akhtar, former member Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Chaudhry Zahoor, Aftab Shah, Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others.

In his address the AJK president said that he had been promoting the Kashmir cause at international level for the past several decades but the Kashmiri community settled in the abroad could play an effective role to highlight the Kashmir issue before the international community.

Referring to Kashmiri diaspora community’s commitment to Kashmir cause, he said, “Wherever I visited, I found overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris very enthusiastic about Kashmir”.

“The commitment of the overseas Pakistani and Kashmiri community based in America regarding the issue of Kashmir is not a new thing”, Barrister Chaudhary said adding that their commitment and allegiance to Kashmir cause was growing stronger and stronger with each passing moment.

He expressed the hope that Kashmiris and Pakistanis settled in the United States would raise their voice before the international community for the solution of the Kashmir issue besides exposing Indian brutalities at the world level.

Terming New York as the nerve center of world politics, the AJK president said, “The voice of protest against India raised by Kashmiris from America is being heard all over the world and it has a lot of importance in diplomatic circles”.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry further said that during his visit he had attended a series of important meetings with top officials of the UN, OIC as well as the US state department officials in New York and Washington and briefed them about the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Apart from the high-level meetings, the president said that he also addressed the OIC’s Kashmir Contact Group meeting and Foreign Ministers summit, in which he drew the forum’s urgent attention towards the ongoing Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.