Preparations begin in Kashmir to celebrate March 23  Pakistan Day with full zeal,  fervor

MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 17 (APP):Brisk preparations have been started by the people at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state of Azad Jammu & Kashmir ( AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to celebrate the sanctified Pakistan Day on March 23 with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders—making them quit the illegitimately occupied part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Requisite arrangements are being made across AJK including this district to celebrate Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan”, said an AJK government spokesperson while talking to APP here .

Sale points to sell Pakistan and AJK flags are being set up in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir as a part of jubilation to celebrate the scheduled March 23 Resolution Day of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of Pakistan in all respect.

In Mirpur, the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation where the City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid, local Ministers, Commissioner Mirpur division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner/ Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur Ch. Yasir Riaz, Senior Superintendent of Police Khawer Ali will hoist Pakistan and AJK flags marking the national day with traditional zeal and fervor.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the people from all walks of life including social, political and religious activists besides elders representing all segments of the civil society, to reiterate Kashmiris deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respects.