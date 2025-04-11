30.4 C
kashmir

CJ, AJK President discuss Kashmir issue, mutual interests

MIRPUR (AJK), Apr 11 (APP):The Chief Justice of  Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir  House in the federal metropolis on Friday and discussed, in detail,  the issues of mutual interest.
Justice Raja also inquired about his well-being and appreciated the president for highlighting the Kashmir issue during his recent visit to the United States and the United Kingdom, AJK President office said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the AJK  President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Administrator Kotli Chaudhry Bostan.
Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, the President office added.
