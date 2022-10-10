Barrister Sultan asks diaspora in US to highlight Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has stressed upon the Kashmir diaspora in United States (US) to play their effective role for highlighting the plights of their brethren in illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through different activities at their host country.

According to a statement issued by his office here Monday, the president was addressing a public meeting of Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora in Huston.

He reiterated the pledge on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir staying elsewhere in the world that the people will continue their struggle till the achievement of right to self determination provided in the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The meeting was presided over by Irfan Hassan Chaudhary and was also addressed by Ismahil Shah, Raja Shehbaz, Sardar Rasheed, Chaudhary Ejaz and others.

Barrister Sultan claimed that he presented the opinions of Kashmiris during meetings with US officials, UN representatives and OIC members and highlighted the issue on different forums during his stay in US.

He further claimed that his presentations had helped these leaders to understand different aspects of the longstanding Kashmir issue and now the Indians had gone on defensive position.

He said human rights abuses in IIOJK were at peak now a days and life of innocent people in the valley had been shortened but Indians must remember that she can’t suppress the commitment of people for the right to self-determination through use of gun and atrocities.

He made it clear that the struggle of people of IIOJK would continue despite all odds till the culmination on liberation of their territory from unjust Indian occupation.

He appealed Kashmiri people living in US to stand up at this critical juncture of freedom struggle and play their role to raise the plight of people at different international forums in US.