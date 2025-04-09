AJK PM resolves to take ongoing freedom struggle in IIOJK to its logical end

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Apr 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that the ongoing freedom struggle against India in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) will be taken to its logical conclusion despite all odds.

Addressing the say long Kashmir Conference hosted in the federal metropolis under the aegis of All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister, while emphasizing on moral and religious obligations towards Kashmir cause, said, “We must not feel shy about using the word Jihad.

“India will be given a befitting reply in occupied Kashmir if it does not stop supporting terrorists and terrorism in Balochistan”, he added.

“From Canada to Azad Kashmir, the Indian spying agency is engaged in conspiracies”, the PM added.

He, however, maintained that the government and the people of AJK won’t allow any such conspiracies to succeed. The PM paid tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan particularly the army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, for the courageous stand they took on the Kashmir issue.

He also thanked the people and government of Pakistan for their all out support to Kashmiris’ legitimate political struggle for right to self determination. ” The success of the ongoing freedom movement hinges on the collective efforts of the Azad Kashmir government, political parties, and the Hurriyat leadership”, he said.

“Our ancestors stood by it, we are also standing by it, and God willing, our future generations will also stand by it”, he said.

“It is not about power, but rather the spirit of faith and belief in God that empowers an individual to stand firm and confront a formidable adversary”, he said, adding that the two superpowers who have lost the war in our neighborhood bears a testimony to the fact.