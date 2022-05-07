AJK PM orders for devising comprehensive construction plan for face lifting of major cities

MIRPUR ( AJK )May 06 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while directing the Physical Planning and Housing Department (PPH) and Highways Department officials to devise a comprehensive construction plan of major cities has asked them to ensure the compliance and implementation of building codes all across the state.

The AJK PM said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the PPH and AJK Highways Department in the federal metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion the PM issued directives to the concerned departments about planning of major cities and stressed the need for observance and full implementation of building codes both in rural and urban areas keeping in view the future challenges.

For better designing, the PM said that private engineers should be appointed for better design of government buildings.



The meeting also mulled over the proposal for obtaining funds from Islamic Development Bank, Asian Bank and other institutions if required for completion of mega projects. The PM also directed the Highways Department officials to give preference to road safety to prevent road accidents.



“Plan for improvement of main highways connecting Azad Kashmir with Pakistan will be included in the next budget”, the PM said, adding that modern techniques should be used to prevent landslides and an effective monitoring system should be put in place. The Prime Minister also issued instructions to expedite inquiry into the Thorar Water Supply Scheme.



Regarding the tender biding process, the PM said, “Transparency should be brought in the tendering process and quality should not be compromised”.



On the occasion, the representatives of both the departments briefed the Prime Minister regarding the forthcoming budget.



The meeting was attended by additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Chief Engineer PPH Abdul Basit, Amir Latif, Matloob Raza, Mohammad Tahir and others.