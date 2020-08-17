Zakaria hails British-Pakistanis for setting up water purification plants in Pakistan

LONDON Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has commended British-Pakistani philanthropist from Birmingham (UK) Raf Sabir and other community members for setting up water purification plants in Pakistan.

The high commissioner was addressing a reception, he hosted in honour of the British-Pakistanis as an expression of appreciation for their good work in Pakistan, an HC press release said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raf Sabir said the project was started off in 2015 as a single purification plant in Chichawatni in honour of his mother. A number of motivated and dedicated British-Pakistanis joined him and today the total number of installed plants stood at 45 across Pakistan, which they planned to take up to 50 within two years, and then to 75.

He said drinking contaminated water caused serious illnesses like typhoid, cholera and Hepatitis-A among the less privileged people. The the water plants they install provided clean drinking water and a system had been evolved by the donors to run the plants on a sustainable basis.

He on the occasion thanked the high commissioner for his continued support and encouragement for their project.

High Commissioner Zakaria said providing safe and clean drinking water to the people of Pakistan was a noble cause. The waterborne diseases not only caused loss of productivity but also loss to a sizeable part of the GDP and hence Pakistan’s economy, he added.

He emphasised on scientific management of industrial waste to prevent contamination of water and food crops which remained one of the main causes of diseases.

Zakaria suggested to the guests to rely on accurate data to assess the need of the new plants and their impact over time. The work of Raf Sabir and other friends needed to be carried forward.

Giving an overview of the investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan, the high commissioner said the country was rapidly gaining investors’ attention.

He called upon the Pakistani diaspora and British investors to take advantage of the investment friendly environment of Pakistan for the mutual benefit of the two countries. He highlighted the opportunities and prospects of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), tourism infrastructure projects, hospitality industry, pharma industry, textile and PPE (personal protective equipment) industry.

He also briefly highlighted the promise that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) holds for the Pakistani community abroad.

The event was attended by a select group of professionals, philanthropists, community leaders and business persons.