Yemen’s warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 01 (APP):The parties to the 7-year war in Yemen have agreed on a two-month truce that will halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen said Friday.

The pact, which takes effect on Saturday at 7 pm local time, is renewable, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

His statement was read out by UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq at the regular noon briefing in New York on Friday.

Farhan Haq said the positive outcome was the result of “painstaking” efforts by Grundberg, the UN envoy, who had been shuttling to various capitals in the region.

“The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders; they also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hudaydah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana’a airport to predetermined destinations in the region; they further agreed to meet under my auspices to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen,” Grundberg’s statement said.

“The Truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties.”

“During these two months, I plan to intensify my work with the parties with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process,” Grundberg said.

“I call on the parties to fully adhere to and respect the truce and its elements, and to take all necessary steps to immediately implement it,” he added.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said late Tuesday that it would suspend military operations to ensure the success of ongoing consultations, and to create a positive environment for peacemaking efforts during the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when the Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

The Saudi-led coalition has been trying to reinstate the Yemeni government. As a result, the situation worsened, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises. Nearly 80%, or about 30 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to the UN estimates.