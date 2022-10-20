Xinjiang dispatches fresh batch of flood relief material to Gwadar

BEIJING, Oct 20 (APP): China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region has sent a fresh flood relief material worth RMB 200,000 to flood-hit people in Gwadar.

The first truck of aid materials including sleeping bags, tents and other winter-proof items transported by the government of Karamay, a city in the north of Xinjiang, China, has reached in Gwadar.

The relief items would be taken to the flood-hit areas. This batch of aid materials departed from Khunjerab in Xinjiang on October 5 and passed through Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

It took 13 days covering 3,150 kilometres to reach Gwadar port in Pakistan safely, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Officials of Karamay City believed that the Pakistani people will soon overcome the disaster and rebuild their beautiful homeland.

Relief items were received by China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) and were handed over to officials of the local government.

The official of the local government said that governments of Balochistan and other provinces have been seeking details of flood victims in a bid to distribute the aid as per requirements.

To ensure transparency and trackability, records of all aid items for the flood-stricken areas are being made digital, he added.

Pakistan estimates the total losses from its recent floods could be as high as US$40bn, US$10bn more than the government’s initial estimate.

Around 33 million people, including approximately 16 million children, have been affected.

Monsoon rains and flooding have damaged 117,400 acres or 43 per cent of crops and vegetables and around 35,000 acres or 30 per cent of orchards with varying proportions in districts that were surveyed, the Rapid Needs Assessment Report on Balochistan said.