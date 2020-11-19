WHO plans to vaccinate at least 20% of Africa vs. COVID

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (AA/APP): The World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa said Wednesday that the international health body was planning to vaccinate at least 20% of the continent’s population for COVID-19.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said in a teleconference that all African countries should prepare themselves for the COVID-19 vaccinations, adding the WHO planned to carry them out as soon as possible.

Moeti further noted that the WHO was coordinating with African countries regarding the vaccinations and was currently assessing the nations’ logistic capabilities.

Africa has so far reported more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll has surpassed 48,000.